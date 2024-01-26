Pennsylvania State Legislators File Comprehensive Lawsuit Against Biden Regime, Governor Shapiro, and Dept. of State over Election Law Violations

Pennsylvania State Legislators filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden Regime, Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Pennsylvania Department of State for countless election law violations.

The lawmakers posted their lawsuit online.

PAFC led by @dwkeefer filed a federal lawsuit alleging extreme overreach by both @POTUS and @GovernorShapiro . The lawsuit seeks to declare that President Biden’s Executive Order, Governor Shapiro’s Edict, and the DOS’s Directives are unconstitutional and should be reversed… pic.twitter.com/WIyH1FtqzX

page 1



page 2



Beth Brelje at The Epoch Times reported:

A group of 24 Republican legislators in Pennsylvania have filed a federal complaint against President Joe Biden, Gov. Josh Shapiro, and representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of State, saying they have usurped the authority of the legislature by changing voter registration and election rules.

The legislators say the Elections Clause and the Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution give state legislators the sole constitutional right to determine the manner of elections, and there is no role for the president, governor, or other executive officials, such as the secretary of state, to create, rewrite, or disregard the laws established by the legislature. The group alleges they have been unconstitutionally excluded from the law-making process regulating federal elections for president and Congress.

The plaintiffs are Pennsylvania state Reps. Dawn Keefer, Timothy Bonner, Barry Jozwiak, Barbara Gleim, Joseph Hamm, Wendy Fink, Robert Kauffman, Stephanie Borowicz, Donald (Bud) Cook, Paul Michael Jones, Joseph D’Orsie, Charity Krupa, Leslie Rossi, David Zimmerman, Robert Leadbeter, Dan Moul, Thomas Jones, David Maloney, Timothy Twardzik, David Rowe, Joanne Stehr, Aaron Bernstine, Kathy Rapp, and state Sen. Cris Dush.

Their complaint in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania asks a judge to declare three actions unconstitutional: a voter registration executive order made by President Biden; a voter registration action by Mr. Shapiro, and some Department of State directives. They also request that the judge issue an order prohibiting the president, governor, or state executives from making future changes to the elections process in Pennsylvania without following the legislative process.