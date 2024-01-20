‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Son Adam Dead at 39 Following an Overdose

Rick Harrison, the renowned frontman of the hit reality show ‘Pawn Stars,’ is facing a devastating personal tragedy.

His son, Adam Harrison, has reportedly passed away due to an overdose, TMZ reported.

The news was revealed on Friday, though the specifics surrounding Adam’s passing remain unclear, including the time, location, and substance involved.

The Harrison family, in a statement to the media, expressed their deep sorrow and requested privacy as they navigate their grief.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is said to be investigating the circumstances around Adam’s unfortunate demise. The details surrounding his death are currently kept under wraps, and no official information has been released as of yet.

Unlike his family, who have gained significant public attention due to their involvement in ‘Pawn Stars,’ Adam Harrison led a relatively private life.

Sad News: Pawn Shop Star Rick Harrison’s Son Adam died at 39 due to an Overdose. pic.twitter.com/GIIGz0qPRH — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 20, 2024

TMZ reported:

Adam is one of Rick’s three kids — all boys — and he’s been mostly off the radar in terms of Rick’s show and store. Word is … Adam helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop once upon a time — but has since stepped away to do his own thing.

He doesn’t appear to have been featured in any of the episodes from what we can see.