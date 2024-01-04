O’Keefe Media Group: Secret Illegal Migrant Center Exposed: Phoenix Migrant ‘Refugee’ Facility Worker Caught Trying to Bribe Journalist (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released part of its ‘Secret Migrant Center’ at 1211 East Apache in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Video shows facility run by International Rescue Committee RESCUE.org busing thousands of illegal migrant “refugees” every hour on the hour to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport,” James O’Keefe said.

“Migrants tell us they crossed the border illegally, as IRC given $415 million from Feds to give the pretense of refugee status and fly them on flights out of Terminal 3 and 4,” O’Keefe said. “Tomas Robles an IRC staffer, called us “domestic terrorists” and reported us to the police for asking questions.”

Last month O’Keefe Media Group released video footage of illegal aliens being dropped off at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona.

James O’Keefe interviewed a Jet Limo bus driver dropping off illegals at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

On Wednesday night O’Keefe released video of a Phoenix migrant ‘refugee’ facility worker caught on tape trying to bribe a journalist.

“How much did you guys get paid? I’ll pay you guys,” Migrant facility worker Jesus Moreno said to O’Keefe.

The migrant facility workers became hostile to James O’Keefe as he asked questions about the organization transporting the illegals to the airport.

WATCH: