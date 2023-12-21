DEVELOPING: O’Keefe Media Group Interviews Bus Driver Dropping Off Illegal Aliens at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday evening released video footage of illegal aliens being dropped off at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona.

December is on track to be a record month for illegal border crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 300,000 illegals will likely pour into the US in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

James O’Keefe interviewed a Jet Limo bus driver dropping off illegals at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

“Are these migrants from the border?” O’Keefe asked the bus driver.

The driver replied, “Correct.”

“I work for Jet Limousine and take a few trips a day,” the driver told O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said airline pilots, and agents are blowing the whistle and coming forward with more…

WATCH:

BREAKING: @okeefemedia interviews Jet Limo bus driver dropping off migrants at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Are these migrants from the border? “Correct” “I work for Jet Limousine and take a few trips a day” Airline pilots, agents coming forward with more… DEVELOPING… pic.twitter.com/N7tKxEW99O — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 21, 2023

Citizen journalists have captured video footage of illegal aliens being flown out of Phoenix to other major airports.

“My Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York,” reporter Ashley St. Clair said in a post on X.

“When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was “What does it matter, they’re humans too,”” she added.

WATCH:

My @Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was “What does it matter, they’re humans too” What is happening???? pic.twitter.com/zew340d6u2 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

O’Keefe said more on this story will be coming out soon.