NY Times Moron Defends Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay: ‘This is an Attack on Diversity’ (VIDEO)

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay appeared on MSNBC this week to defend disgraced former Harvard president Claudine Gay, calling it an attack on diversity.

Mara Gay might be one of the dumbest figures in American media. You may recall her famously stupid comments about Michael Bloomberg’s campaign spending in 2020.

In her commentary at MSNBC, Mara hits pretty much every leftist talking point, and that’s essentially her job. All she does is try to advance the left’s narrative on any given issue.

Transcript via NewsBusters:

MARA GAY: Well, I think there’s a lot going on here, and so we just want to be careful that we contextualize everything properly. The thing that really disturbs me was the unrelenting campaign from the right and from some conservative activists to slander, discredit, and ultimately, I guess, somebody used the phrase, we’ve claimed a scalp, I think, on social media, to essentially, unseat Gay and other presidents, as well, when they don’t like not just the handling of the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7th, the way that that was handled on campus, but really anything else, that they don’t like about not just these presidents, but actually what they would call woke-ism on campus. So this is really an attack on academic freedom. It’s an attack on people who are pluralists, and believe that you should bring people from all over the world together of diverse backgrounds. And that you actually have more scholarly rigor, and more value can be brought by having people from different backgrounds. This is an attack on diversity. This is an attack on multiculturalism. And on many of the values that a lot of us hold dear and in fact, anybody, really, who is around my age in their 30s, who went to any public, major public university or private university in this country, these are values that are very important. And I think that’s why these presidents are under attack. That’s why Claudine Gay was under attack. The fact that she’s a black woman and the first person who is a black American to lead Harvard only added to their thirst to dethrone her.

Here’s the video:

NYT's @MaraGay on Claudine Gay resigning: "This is really an attack on academic freedom … This is an attack on diversity. This is an attack on multiculturalism, & … I don’t have to say that they’re racist, because you can hear and see the racism in the attacks" pic.twitter.com/vLFQqtesqG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 3, 2024

This woman is paid handsomely for her vapid, useless thoughts. It’s truly stunning.