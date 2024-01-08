New York City Chaos: Hamas Supporters Block Three Bridges and Holland Tunnel (Video)

Hamas supporters blocked three New York City bridges– the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge–and the Holland Tunnel Monday morning. The disruption to the morning commute is a ratcheting up of communist revolutionary tactics to sow chaos in the daily life of Americans to wear them down and break their resistance using the Palestinian cause as a tactic. Three-and-half years ago communist revolutionaries used the death of George Floyd to similarly sow chaos in the U.S and advance their revolution.

The organizer of the blockades, the Palestinian Youth Movement, issued a a press release stating their demands which include the dissolution of Israel (“an end to Zionism is the precondition for peace in Palestine.”)

