New York City Chaos: Hamas Supporters Block Three Bridges and Holland Tunnel (Video)

Hamas supporters blocked three New York City bridges– the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge–and the Holland Tunnel Monday morning. The disruption to the morning commute is a ratcheting up of communist revolutionary tactics to sow chaos in the daily life of Americans to wear them down and break their resistance using the Palestinian cause as a tactic. Three-and-half years ago communist revolutionaries used the death of George Floyd to similarly sow chaos in the U.S and advance their revolution.

Hamas supporters block the Holland Tunnel during morning commute in New York City, January 8, 2024, screen image via Palestinian Youth Movement, X Twitter.

The organizer of the blockades, the Palestinian Youth Movement, issued a a press release stating their demands which include the dissolution of Israel (“an end to Zionism is the precondition for peace in Palestine.”)

Video posted by the Palestinian Youth Movement shows a police line set up behind the protesters at the Holland Tunnel:

Images of the four locations:

Communists marching on Wall Street:

Communists blocking the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange:

Police eventually made arrests at the Brooklyn Bridge and reopened the roadway, reported Noah Hurowitz:

The organizer boasted about the success of the blockades and posted a press release:

Excerpt from the Palestinian Youth Movement press release list of their five demands:

The protesters sought to amplify the demands of the Palestinian Youth Movement, which are as follows:

1. An Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire

2. Lift the Siege on Gaza Now
A ceasefire must be paired with the immediate end of the genocidal 17-year blockade of Gaza, in
order to allow Palestinians unimpeded access to food, medicine, fuel, building supplies, and other
economic and humanitarian goods.

3. Free All Palestinian Prisoners
Palestinians are routinely held in Zionist prisons without charge or trial—when they are charged,
the conviction rate of the Zionist kangaroo courts are close to 100%. Prisoners face torture,
collective punishment, and the denial of medical care and family visits. The courts of a colonial
occupier are illegitimate—all Palestinian prisoners are political prisoners, and they must all be
liberated.

4. End the Occupation
The Zionist movement to colonize Palestine and displace its inhabitants is over a century old—and
still in a phase of active settlement expansion. An end to military occupation and an end to Zionism
is the precondition for peace in Palestine.

5. End U.S. Aid to “Israel”
Each year, the U.S. sends billions of dollars in military aid to arm “Israel” and provides diplomatic
cover for its ongoing genocide against Palestinians. Zionism depends on the constant influx of
money and aid from the Western governments. Ending the violence means ending Western
complicity—once and for all.

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

