NEW: James Biden to Testify in Biden Impeachment Probe

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden will testify to lawmakers in the Biden impeachment inquiry on February 21.

“James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony,” the House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday.

BREAKING James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 31, 2024

James Biden made a fortune off the Biden family name and received a lot of money from companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Comer previously demanded Joe Biden provide loan documents (loan payment, loan agreement) and IRS filings regarding the $200,000 “loan repayment” James Biden said he made to Joe “The Big Guy” Biden in 2018.

The Republican-led Oversight Committee recently said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered China money.

Additionally, GOP Senators Grassley and Johnson produced records showing Hunter Biden and James Biden received hundreds of thousands of dollars from companies linked to the Communist Chinese Government.

Notably, Hunter Biden’s firm Owasco took money from CEFC, an energy company that is effectively an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden worked with Gongwen Dong and Ye Jianming, both men are linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Grassley recently produced records showing Hunter Biden was paid $100,000 a month and James Biden was paid $65,000 a month – and Hunter would be paid a one time retainer fee of $500,000.

Furthermore, according to documents obtained by CBS News, more than 150 financial transactions involving Hunter Biden and James Biden were flagged by US banks as ‘concerning.’

The banking records, obtained by Ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley, reveal James Biden’s company, the Lion Hall Group, received huge wire transfers from a Chinese consulting firm in 2018.

James Biden has denied being the Biden family ‘fixer’ despite evidence to the contrary.