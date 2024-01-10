NEW EVIDENCE REVEALED… GBI Strategies Employee Who Turned In Fraudulent Muskegon Voter Registrations Gives STUNNING Interview — Lists Urban Cities Where Organization Operates In Michigan and Nationwide [VIDEO]

In August, The Gateway Pundit shared a bombshell report that was taken completely by an up-to-then-buried Michigan State Police report. The report, which outlined a statewide investigation that turned into a nationwide investigation of a potentially massive voter registration scheme, was shared with us by the MIGOP Director of Election Integrity, Phil O’Halloran.

After publishing the report that exposed a massive cover-up by Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of an explosive, statewide investigation by the MI State Police, Muskegon, MI Police Department, we began to receive tips from individuals who read our story and wanted to help us close the gaps in the highly redacted MI State Police report.

The Michigan State Police redacted the name of the suspect they claim dropped off between 8,000-10,000 voter registration forms at the Muskegon City Clerk’s office, but in one spot in their report, they left her name unredacted:

Meisch stated some of the forms were dropped off in person to the Muskegon City Clerk’s Office on 10/8/20 by a black female. The female identified herself as Brianna Hawkins and stated she was employed by and/or told Meisch that her employment entailed registering voters and helping them obtain absentee ballots.

[Redacted] provided Meisch with a mobile phone number of [redacted] Meisch said that [redacted] appeared nervous to talk about her employment and said she would need to call her supervisor before answering any additional questions. Meisch estimated that [redacted] and [redacted] (we are now fairly certain GBI (Strategies) and EM or Empower Michigan were redacted from the report)

had delivered approximately 8,000-10,000 voter registration forms to the Muskegon City Clerk’s office and provided a sampling of 42 suspected fraudulent applications to Officer Foster for examination.

In another spot in the report, MI SOS Analyst Corey Ames claims he has identified “a quantity of voter application forms that are clearly fraudulent.”

Curiously, Mr. Ames never mentions the “quantity” of fraudulent voter applications. But thanks to a FOIA request by a curious citizen investigator Yehuda Miller, we now have video evidence of an interview by MI AG Investigator Stephen C. Morse and a woman who identifies herself as Brianna, who is a Detroit resident and was working as a compliance officer for GBI Strategies when she was caught turning over fraudulent voter registration applications to Ann Meisch, a hero city clerk in Muskegon, MI who contacted the Muskegon Police and AG Nessel’s office to report the fraudulent activity.

In the video below, AG investigator Stephen Morse can be seen interviewing Brianna (we assume Brianna Hawkins) about her role in delivering the fraudulent voter registration forms for GBI Strategies. He began their interview on Oct. 29, 2020, by reading the GBI Strategies employee her rights.

Mr. Morse asked how and when Brianna was hired. She told him she was hired in August 2020. Mr. Morse then asked how she performed her daily duties. Brianna explained that it is very difficult for her to tell if a voter registration is false or not. She is only looking to confirm that the registration forms were properly filled out and if there were any “red flags.” He also asked her who owned GBI Strategies, to which she complied, “Gary [redacted].” GBI Strategies owner Gary Bell’s name was mentioned several times later in the interview. She also told Mr. Morse that GBI Strategies ONLY works in urban areas, but couldn’t explain why.

In the video below, Brianna explains how their system was far from fool-proof and how the canvasser’s names are attached to the over 1,000 false registrations they turned in, making it easy to identify them. For the record, no arrests have been made related to this massive fraudulent operation:

In our next video clip, AG Investigator Morse explains to Brianna that when Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch contacted them, she told them GBI strategies delivered hundreds of fraudulent voter registration applications to her office:

In another clip from the interview, Brianna tells Mr. Morse that she identified at least 1,000 fraudulent voter registration applications found in Muskegon. “And if I found 1,000 false ones in mine, I can only imagine what they [Muskegon Clerk’s office) found in theirs! I can only imagine…” she said

When Brianna was asked how GBI Strategies owner Gary Bell responded when he was informed of the massive number of fraudulent voter registrations found at the GBI Strategies office that were brought in by his canvassers in Muskegon, he didn’t express any concern and told them “Don’t worry about it,” and assured them “It was okay.”

MI AG Inspector Morse asked Brianna how she came to deliver the thousands of voter registrations directly to the Muskegon city clerk’s office. She told him that it was because they discovered all fraudulent applications were being mailed in from a hotel in Auburn Hills, MI. and she was given a promotion by GBI Strategies to go up there to figure it out.

Brianna appeared shocked that registrations were being mailed from a hotel in Auburn Hills, MI, to clerks’ offices. She told AG Investigator Morse that she was confused about why the group “EM” or Empower Michigan (which we found sharing an address with the MI Democratic Party headquarters in Lansing during a Google search), who was working with GBI Strategies to get new voter registrations, would mail registrations to the clerks “when GBI had an office right there.”

Watch:

Hero Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch wasn’t the only clerk in Michigan to receive these curious packages marked “EM” that were sent from a hotel in Auburn Hills. She was, however, as far as we can tell, the only clerk we know who reported the packages to the police and MI AG’s office.

Thanks to a whistleblower, we were able to obtain images from a MI Clerks Facebook page of several clerks who admitted to getting the packages. Several laughing emojis seem to imply they thought the serious situation was a laughing matter.

Here is just ONE of the posts where clerks were responding to Ann Meisch’s post about receiving boxes of voter registrations mailed from a hotel with the initials “EM” on the return label.

Michigan’s partisan hack AG Nessel’s press secretary, Danny Wimmer, said the total number of suspected fraudulent forms delivered to the Muskegon clerk by the individual was 8,000 to 10,000 ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election.

However, Wimmer said, the “attempted fraud” was caught before Election Day because Michigan’s election system worked and the applicants were not added to the state’s voter rolls.

Brianna begs to differ…

Brianna explains how Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch was able to catch the fraudulent voter registrations because it’s such a small town compared to the other urban areas where they work. She told the AG investigator that in larger cities, it would be “impossible” to catch them.

The GBI compliance officer’s statements remind us of how easy it is to cheat in Michigan. Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more difficult to hold free and fair elections in Michigan with dirty Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson at the helm, whose illegal attempts to make it easier for Democrats to cheat in elections have fortunately, been overturned in the courts multiple times.

The whistleblower who contacted us explained that they do not want to be identified over fears of retribution by elected officials in Michigan. They confirmed for us that the details of the police report were accurate but explained there was much more to this story than ONE city clerk receiving boxes of suspicious voter registrations; in fact, clerks across the state of Michigan received boxes and priority mail envelopes stuffed with registrations, many of them with the same signatures, the same last four numbers of their social security number, fake names and fake addresses.

For three years, Michigan residents were told by their Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that they had nothing to worry about, that Michigan’s 2020 election was “the most secure election” in history.

AG Nessel and SOS Benson admonished anyone who suggested any sort of widespread voter fraud took place in the state of Michigan or in other swing states where every vote mattered to a party hell-bent on pushing a confused old man campaigning from his basement over the finish line. They told the people who believed they were telling the truth that there was no widespread fraud in Michigan— to ignore any evidence they saw or any stories they read about left-wing judges throwing election fraud cases out of court because they were all part of a “big lie” concocted by Donald Trump and his followers to make Joe Biden look like an illegitimate president.

All along, we were being lied to, and now, we have proof they were lying…