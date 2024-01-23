In-N-Out Burger Restaurant Closing in Oakland, California Over Rampant Crime Problem

The city of Oakland, California is losing their only In-N-Out Burger restaurant due to the city’s ongoing crime problem. The restaurant is profitable, but they can’t deal with the constant armed robberies, car beak-ins and more.

Crime in Oakland has been on the rise for months on end. The city has a Soros-backed DA who is currently facing a recall effort.

This is a good reminder that crime has a very real effect on the quality of life in a community. When the criminals rule, everyone else suffers.

The FOX Business Network reports:

Oakland, California’s only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime A Bay Area In-N-Out Burger location is going to be shutting its doors due to crime. The restaurant is the only one in Oakland, California. The company told FOX Business that regular car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies of customers and employees led to the decision to shut down. “We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families,” Chief Operating Officer Danny Warwick said in a statement. “Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.” The fast-food company said they have unsuccessfully taken “repeated steps” to deter crime and maximize safety.

The restaurant will close its doors at the end of March. Here’s a short video report:

This is progressive policies in action.

In-N-Out Burger in Oakland to close doors for good over of out-of-control crime. Who’s in charge there? Democrats. https://t.co/j01nlaBlJl — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 22, 2024

Oakland’s sole In-N-Out Burger location is still profitable. That’s not the problem. The problem is that Oakland is run exclusively by Democrats, and that means crime — lots of it. https://t.co/o3mPDtqRoo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2024

Why do the taxpayers of Oakland put up with this?