Oaklanders Shout at Embattled Soros-Backed Alameda County DA Pamela Price Over Surge in Crime (VIDEO)

Frustrated Oaklanders lashed out at embattled Alameda County DA Pamela Price over a surge in crime.

Pamela Price, the Soros-backed District Attorney in Alameda County, California, is currently facing a recall after being in office for just six months.

Price faced intense backlash after she opted to remove a special circumstances charge from a case involving gang members who murdered toddler Jasper Wu.

Home invasion robberies and violent crime are up nearly 10% over the past year because of Pamela Price’s soft-on-crime policies.

Oakland residents packed the house at a public safety meeting on Thursday to air their grievances over the surge in crime.

Pamela Price remained defiant at the meeting.

“All counties across the state have been asked to decriminalize young people, and so our county has adopted that as a policy,” Pamela Price told the attendees.

The attendees shouted at Pamela Price: “I just want to say that there must be consequences! It’s unreal that there are no consequences for these children!”

Pamela Price pushed back and said her progressive policies of allowing juveniles to commit crimes without fear of reprisal will give young people hope.

WATCH: