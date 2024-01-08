Metro DC Police Officer Identified who Fired Stinger Ball Munitions into Crowd of Trump Supporters on Jan. 6 Without Warning – Igniting a Riot (VIDEO)

J6Truth confirmed that at approximately 1:24 PM after Metropolitan Police Inspector Glover ordered painful Stinger Ball munitions to be thrown into the unaware & peaceful crowd. The crowd had NOT been given a lawful order to disperse.

For three years now The Gateway Pundit has reported on the Washington DC and Capitol Hill Police dangerous assault on the thousands of Trump supporters who gathered outside the US Capitol that day.

Four Trump supporters were killed or died in the police violence that day. Their stories have never been told by the mainstream media for some reason.

Thousands of others were injured during the police assault on innocent protesters.

TGP’s Jim Hoft discussed the sudden police assault on the crowd that day with Lara Logan in a previous interview.

J6 Truth earlier identified MPD Officer Jimmy Chrisman as the dangerous thug who fired the Stinger Ball Munition into crowd of peaceful patriots on January 6th.

It is Standard Operating Procedure that any crowd be given THREE audible warnings that are verified by an Officer standing at the back of the crowd to ensure that it was heard. This was never done.

These munitions were PURPOSELY fired to INCITE the Trump Supporters! The rest is history.

And at least one Trump supporter was killed when the police started firing their munitions without warning.