Megyn Kelly Speaks Out on Being Targeted by Moderna After Publicizing Her COVID Vaccine Side Effects (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of her podcast, journalist Megyn Kelly revealed that pharmaceutical giant Moderna was upset with her for disclosing side effects she experienced after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Megyn Kelly opened up about facing a newly discovered autoimmune issue following vaccination.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I’m a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it,” Kelly said during her podcast last year.

“I think I would have been fine. I had got COVID many times, and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing,” she added.

Her concerns intensified after a routine physical examination revealed an autoimmune issue, a new development for Kelly.

She recounted her conversation with a top rheumatologist in New York, who acknowledged a possible connection between her vaccination and the subsequent health issues.

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks? And she said yes. Yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with,” said Kelly.

During an interview with Glenn Greenwald, Kelly delved into an investigation by journalist Lee Fang, which purportedly unveiled Moderna’s displeasure with her disclosure of the side effects.

According to Kelly, Fang’s investigation uncovered Moderna’s consternation over her public comments about her health post-vaccination.

“Moderna was very, very upset, among other things, about the fact that I said on this show that after I had gotten my third Covid shot, my booster, which you needed in order to operate in New York to do anything, I developed a positive on an autoimmune test that my general practitioner gave me,” she said.

Kelly said that Moderna targeted her for amplifying concerns, which could contribute to the growing apprehension around vaccines.

“I got targeted by Moderna, who is very worried that this would add to the growing concern around autoimmune disorders following COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Kelly.

She cited other public figures, including Alex Berenson, Russell Brand, Michael Schellenberger, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who have also raised questions about the vaccines and have faced similar resistance.

“Apparently, they attached internally a National Institutes of Health Report highlighting a link between the COVID vaccines and autoimmune issues.”

“They’re admitting internally that it’s a problem, but they’re upset that I am talking about it and Alex Berenson, Russell Brand, Michael Schellenberger, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya because they don’t want it discussed,” Kelly said.

She criticized mainstream media outlets for their compliance with the narrative preferred by Big Pharma, suggesting a reluctance to report on vaccine-related complications.

