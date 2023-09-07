Megyn Kelly Reveals She Tested Positive for “Autoimmune Issues” After Receiving COVID Booster Shot: “I Regret Getting the Vaccine” (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly, a veteran journalist and host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” dropped a bombshell on Wednesday when she revealed her deep regret over taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In a conversation with journalist David Zweig, Kelly opened up about facing a newly discovered autoimmune issue post-vaccination.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I’m a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it,” Kelly said during her podcast.

“I think I would have been fine. I had got COVID many times, and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing,” she added.

Kelly, who has always been known for her no-holds-barred approach to discussing contentious issues, delved into her experience with the vaccine.

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks? And she said yes. Yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with,” said Kelly.

WATCH via Chief Nerd:

Back in April 2021, Kelly wrote, “Am getting the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine this [weekend]. Have zero qualms [because] have spent a life immersed in a media obsessed with fear mongering that is often irresponsible and untrue. Do what your doctor tells you to do and ignore everyone else.”

Last year, Megyn Kelly shared on her podcast that her 58-year-old sister, Suzanne Crossley, had died suddenly from a heart attack.

“Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said.

“My sister died. She was 58. Her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”

“She hasn’t been in very good health over the past couple of years. Like sort of one problem after another. So it was sudden and it was unexpected,” she added.

“I got news of it after the show, and went right up and was there with my mom and my brother Paul and my nephew Brian, one of her three kids, when she passed. So it was really hard, it was extremely emotional. My poor mom, as you all moms and dads out there know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen. So in any event, we were all together over the weekend. I’m going back up there after the show today, and she will have her funeral tomorrow.”

Kelly said that her sister’s death made her realize the value of family and friends.