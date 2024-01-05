Megyn Kelly Says ‘You May Hear from Jeffrey Epstein in the Coming Year Directly’ (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly, during the latest airing of the Megyn Kelly Show, hinted that the world will soon hear directly from Jeffrey Epstein.

Kelly stated, “We’re not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. Can’t tell you how I know, but I can tell you for a fact.”

The former Fox News host continued, “We’re gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year… and you may even be hearing from him directly. More on that, as I’m allowed to tell it.”

WATCH:

Interesting comments from Megyn Kelly: “We’re going to hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year. You may be even hearing from him directly. More on that as I’m allowed to tell you.” pic.twitter.com/Yz8m5kDf0H — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024

The comments by Kelly automatically caused many users on X to think Epsetin is still alive.

LOOK:

Is Megan Kelly planning a sit down with Epstein? Maybe he’s been in witness protection all this time? — Dimonika (@braydimonika) January 5, 2024

New: Megyn Kelly implies that Jeffery Epstein is still alive.

pic.twitter.com/gB5wsymOpr — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 5, 2024

It’s more likely Kelly’s comments are a hint that there’s a deposition tape of Epstein before his death that is floating around.

Kelly’s remarks come after a second batch of Giuffre v. Maxwell documents were unsealed.

READ: