Megyn Kelly Says ‘You May Hear from Jeffrey Epstein in the Coming Year Directly’ (VIDEO)

by

Megyn Kelly, during the latest airing of the Megyn Kelly Show, hinted that the world will soon hear directly from Jeffrey Epstein.

Kelly stated, “We’re not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. Can’t tell you how I know, but I can tell you for a fact.”

The former Fox News host continued, “We’re gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year… and you may even be hearing from him directly. More on that, as I’m allowed to tell it.”

WATCH:

The comments by Kelly automatically caused many users on X to think Epsetin is still alive.

LOOK:

It’s more likely Kelly’s comments are a hint that there’s a deposition tape of Epstein before his death that is floating around.

Kelly’s remarks come after a second batch of Giuffre v. Maxwell documents were unsealed.

READ:

BREAKING: New Cache of Documents Released – Epstein-Maxwell Documents Released Thursday Night – 19 New Exhibits

