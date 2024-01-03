MASSIVE TERROR ATTACK in Kerman, Iran at Commemoration Ceremony for Deceased Terror Leader Soleimani – 100+ Dead – Regime Blames Israel for Attack

Over 100 iranians were killed on Wednesday from a bomb attack at the commemoration ceremony for Islamist Terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

The bomb ignited during the ceremony at his tomb in his hometown of Kerman, Iran

The Islamic Jihad released this statement following the terrorist attack today.

BREAKING: PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD ( PIJ ) OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE TERRORIST ATTACK ON IRAN. “The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemns, in the strongest terms, the treacherous bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman, targeting the crowds of citizens gathered around… pic.twitter.com/sHMev1lQ9m — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024

The Iranian regime blamed Israel for the attack on Wednesday.

BREAKING: OFFICIAL STATEMENT IRAN'S VP ON KERMAN ATTACK “The pure blood of innocent people of our people was spilled in Kerman by the agents of the Zionist entity and its supporters.” pic.twitter.com/umGg7FunR9 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024

