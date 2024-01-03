MASSIVE TERROR ATTACK in Kerman, Iran at Commemoration Ceremony for Deceased Terror Leader Soleimani – 100+ Dead – Regime Blames Israel for Attack

Over 100 iranians were killed on Wednesday from a bomb attack at the commemoration ceremony for Islamist Terror leader Qassem Soleimani.
The bomb ignited during the ceremony at his tomb in his hometown of Kerman, Iran
The Islamic Jihad released this statement following the terrorist attack today.
BREAKING: PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD ( PIJ ) OFFICIAL STATEMENT
ON THE TERRORIST ATTACK ON IRAN.
“The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemns, in the strongest terms, the treacherous bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman, targeting the crowds of citizens gathered around… pic.twitter.com/sHMev1lQ9m
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024
The Iranian regime blamed Israel for the attack on Wednesday.
BREAKING: OFFICIAL STATEMENT IRAN'S VP ON KERMAN ATTACK
“The pure blood of innocent people of our people was spilled in Kerman by the agents of the Zionist entity and its supporters.” pic.twitter.com/umGg7FunR9
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024
Iran’s Fars News reported:
Two explosions killed and wounded several people on Wednesday near a cemetery in Southeastern Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 4th martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.
Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony near the martyrs’ burial place in the city of Kerman where thousands gathered to pay homage to the late commander. The blasts took place 10 minutes apart, according to reports.
Iran’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed that over 103 people have been so far martyred and more than 170 others wounded.
The emergency services also announced that hospitals in Kerman are ready and on standby with ambulances activated from nearby areas.
Spokesperson for Iran’s National Emergency Services organisation Babak Yekta Parast told state television the number of people killed in the blasts is likely to rise further.
“Unfortunately, the information we have received indicates that a number of the injured are in very critical condition,” he said, adding emergency services helicopters are prepared to take patients from Kerman to hospitals in Tehran, if necessary.
The deputy governor of Kerman declared the incident as an act of terrorism.
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state television that the situation is now under the control of security forces.
“Those who perpetrated these crimes should await a decisive and crushing response by Iranian security and law enforcement forces,” he stressed.