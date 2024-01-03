MASSIVE TERROR ATTACK in Kerman, Iran at Commemoration Ceremony for Deceased Terror Leader Soleimani – 100+ Dead – Regime Blames Israel for Attack

by

Over 100 iranians were killed on Wednesday from a bomb attack at the commemoration ceremony for Islamist Terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

The bomb ignited during the ceremony at his tomb in his hometown of Kerman, Iran

The Islamic Jihad released this statement following the terrorist attack today.

The Iranian regime blamed Israel for the attack on Wednesday.

Iran’s Fars News reported:

Two explosions killed and wounded several people on Wednesday near a cemetery in Southeastern Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 4th martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony near the martyrs’ burial place in the city of Kerman where thousands gathered to pay homage to the late commander. The blasts took place 10 minutes apart, according to reports.

Iran’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed that over 103 people have been so far martyred and more than 170 others wounded.

The emergency services also announced that hospitals in Kerman are ready and on standby with ambulances activated from nearby areas.

Spokesperson for Iran’s National Emergency Services organisation Babak Yekta Parast told state television the number of people killed in the blasts is likely to rise further.

“Unfortunately, the information we have received indicates that a number of the injured are in very critical condition,” he said, adding emergency services helicopters are prepared to take patients from Kerman to hospitals in Tehran, if necessary.

The deputy governor of Kerman declared the incident as an act of terrorism.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state television that the situation is now under the control of security forces.

“Those who perpetrated these crimes should await a decisive and crushing response by Iranian security and law enforcement forces,” he stressed.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.