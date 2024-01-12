Maine Builds New Apartment Buildings for Illegal Immigrants With Free Rent for TWO YEARS (VIDEO)

The taxpayers of Maine have just funded the construction of several brand new apartment buildings for people who illegally crossed our border.

People who were lucky enough to get these homes will live there RENT FREE for two years while they apply for work permits.

This raises many questions, but here’s a big one. Why can’t this be done for homeless Americans? Why do we even have homeless veterans if this can be done for non-Americans?

Do our leaders have any idea how insulting this is to millions of American citizens?

News Center Maine reports:

Town of Brunswick celebrates new apartments for unhoused asylum seekers For years, the former naval air station base in Brunswick has been undergoing renovations. Businesses have slowly moved in, and housing developments are continuing to pop up on once-barren streets. That includes new apartments that, for the next couple of years, will be serving asylum seekers. On Monday, dozens of people gathered at Brunswick Landing to celebrate 60 new apartment units going up in five buildings. Twenty-four of them are already complete. These units are designed to house asylum seekers, as they wait to receive work permits. That process can often take a while, since asylum seekers can’t even file for a permit until at least six months after filing their initial asylum applications. This program is happening through the Maine State Housing Authority. MaineHousing will essentially pay the rent for these asylum seekers for up to two years. After that, they will be converted to a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, unless the state says the program needs to be extended.

Here’s a video report:

There are 60 units here.

Dozens of people gathered in Brunswick today to celebrate the creation of 60 new units to house asylum seekers, as they wait to get work permits. The goal is to move these people out of hotels and shelters and into more stable housing. Details at 5 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/ggJXUb2syh — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) January 8, 2024

Maine has plenty of American citizens who are poor and disadvantaged. Imagine being one of them and seeing this. It’s outrageous.