Clueless Joe Biden Poses With His Hard Hat on Backwards During Photo-Op With Construction Workers – Gets Savagely Mocked on Social Media

Joe Biden’s mental deterioration appears to have reached a point where he does not even know how to wear a hat properly and Americans have responded in brutal fashion.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported, Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Superior, Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his “Investing in America and Infrastructure Law” at Earth Rider Brewery. While there, he dropped a creepy one-liner which caused an awkward moment of silence and stopped to listen to a barrel of beer.

Following the event, Biden posed with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and a few construction workers in the bar area. Notice anything wrong with Biden’s hard hat in the picture?

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

Yes, Biden is posing with his hard hat on wrong. How did his or Klobuchar’s handlers not recognize this when the photo was snapped?

Social media users responded with absolute mockery. Many even wondered if the construction workers were deliberately trolling Biden, knowing his hat was on backwards.

Kudos to these American workers who put Biden’s hat on backwards. pic.twitter.com/QZ0Rcbjmzb — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) January 26, 2024

REAL MEN love Joe Biden! He’s one of them and he definitely knows how to wear a hard hat!!! Don’t @ me w/ #joebidenDESTROYSAmerica https://t.co/b13wMC8Lw9 — Foxy Mulder “I want to believe” ⚧️ (@AgentMulder1013) January 26, 2024

Doofy put his prop helmet on backwards pic.twitter.com/UyFEVSP8mC — Daily Trite (@realDailyTrite) January 26, 2024

Wow, Biden actually looks like he doesn’t have dementia in this picture. Oh wait… he’s wearing the hard hat backwards. LMFAO https://t.co/no0BW4pk5H — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) January 26, 2024

Moments later, Biden sniffed their hair, after ordering Vanilla ice cream on the Rocks. — Julio Galindo (@JulioGa90377851) January 26, 2024

I’m sorry why is Joe Biden in a miners hat if he likes minors pic.twitter.com/MiGYNw1B6w — Deep₿lueCrypto (@DeepBlueCrypto) January 26, 2024

Even these guys trolled Biden, look at how his hard hat is backwards! Let’s Go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/mcCGaA6Qqg — Victoria Arnold (@Victori12137515) January 26, 2024