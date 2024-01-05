New Documents Reveal Bill Clinton Allegedly Stormed into Vanity Fair’s Office and Threatened Staff if They Wrote Sex Trafficking Stories Against His “Good Friend” Jeffrey Epstein

As Jim Hoft previously noted, a new trove of Giuffre v. Maxwell documents was released to the Gateway Pundit tonight Thursday night, January 4, after 6 PM.

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people as TGP’s Cristina Laila reported.

One of the bombshells in the latest documents pertains to the great lengths Clinton allegedly went to protect his pedophile friend. Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was discussing her book in a May 2011 email with journalist Sharon Churcher when she mentioned that as she was researching Vanity Fair, she grew concerned about them writing about her.

The reason is that the former president had previously stormed into headquarters and demanded they lay off Epstein.

I am looking at both sides to the picture. On the upside it will give exposure to build up publicity for the case and the story, but like you said it must be carefully written and not give any notions about the upcoming book and or any new info. When i was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B.Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficing articles about his good friend J.E. Should I be asking what is this story their writing pertaining to?”

Later in her email, Giuffre told Churcher that she was grateful for “having a friend like you on the inside who knows how to deal with the viciousness of todays world.”

Was Clinton trying to “protect” his buddy, or was he afraid that the staff would uncover disturbing information about him if they published the sex-trafficking pieces? Given the Clintons’ modus operandi, it’s safe to guess the correct answer.

Adding plausibility to Giuffre’s credible claim, Epstein himself prevented Vanity Fair from publishing reporting by journalist Vicky Ward – who had interviewed sisters Maria and Annie Farmer about their abuse by the pedophile financier, as the Daily Mail noted.

Ward in a 2022 podcast quoted a threat Epstein made to her word-for-word:

I have reports here about you, your husband – I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful.

It is a good guess that this is not the first time Clinton allegedly pulled a stunt like this in an attempt to prevent the truth about Epstein from coming out. Will the coming days reveal even more outrageous stunts from the former president?