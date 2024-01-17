JUST IN: Maine Court Orders Trump Back on Ballot Pending SCOTUS Ruling

The Maine Superior Court on Wednesday ordered Trump back on the ballot pending a decision from the US Supreme Court.

President Trump appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court on Tuesday.

“Former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Tuesday appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ ruling that deemed him ineligible from appearing on the state’s GOP primary ballot to Maine’s Superior Court, the state’s top trial court,” ABC News reported.

Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Bellows issued the order after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows, who isn’t even a lawyer, concluded: “Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

The Maine Superior Court on Wednesday said Trump can appear on the 2024 primary ballot pending a ruling from the US Supreme Court.

“Put simply, the United States Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Colorado case changes everything about the order in which these issues should be decided, and by which court,” Justice Michaela Murphy wrote in a 17-page order, according to CBS News. “And while it is impossible to know what the Supreme Court will decide, hopefully it will at least clarify what role, if any, state decision-makers, including secretaries of state and state judicial officers, play in adjudicating claims of disqualification brought under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.”

CBS News reported: