BREAKING: GOP Rep. Bill Johnson Resigns from Congress, Leaving Republicans with Razor-Thin Majority

GOP Rep. Bill Johnson (OH) on Tuesday announced he will be resigning from Congress.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the resignation from the House by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took effect Sunday.

Following the resignation of McCarthy and Bill Johnson and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans will be left with a razor-thin majority of 219-213 by January 21. Assuming full attendance, the Republicans can only afford to lose two votes on any measure.

GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last month. 105 RINOs joined the Democrats and voted to oust Santos.

Santos was ousted after Biden’s Justice Department indicted and arrested him on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. Santos was later hit with a superseding indictment.

After getting nothing done this entire Congress, the Republicans are down to a razor-thin majority.

Johnson will become the head of Youngstown State University on the day his resignation goes into effect.

Politico reported: