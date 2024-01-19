Joe Biden’s Stop at Cook Out Restaurant in Raleigh BACKFIRES After State Senator Points Out Shocking Change to Menu Prices in Just 3 Years (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday swung by Cook Out restaurant in Raleigh to order burgers and milkshakes after he delivered a 22-minute speech on high-speed internet.

Biden arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday to deliver remarks on ‘Bidenomics’ at Abbott’s Creek Community Center.

Biden announced $82 million in new investments in North Carolina from the “American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) Capital Projects Fund to connect an additional 16,000 North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet” according to the White House.

After mumbling through a short speech, Joe Biden headed over to Cook Out restaurant in Raleigh.

According to the White House, Joe Biden ordered a bacon cheeseburger, French fries and a ‘black & white’ milkshake.

81-million vote recipient Joe Biden walked up to the restaurant and virtually no one cared. No supporters were lining the streets and no crowd formed to catch a glimpse of the most popular president in US history.

WATCH:

Biden’s visit to Cook Out actually backfired when a North Carolina state senator pointed out the shocking change in menu prices thanks to Bidenflation.

“Thanks to #Bidenomics, a Cook Out tray costs 28% more than it did three years ago when Biden had his previous photo op,” North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger’s office said on X with a side-by-side photo of Biden’s photo ops.

Three years ago a Cook Out tray cost $5.99 and today that same tray cost $7.69 thanks to Bidenflation.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.