HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Gets Confused: “Where’s Deborah? I Just Had My Picture Taken with Her…That’s Not True. I Got Mixed Up!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday to deliver remarks on ‘Bidenomics’ at Abbott’s Creek Community Center.

Biden struggled to walk down the staircase as he deplaned. His stiffened gait shocked the public.

WATCH:

Biden arrives in North Carolina for just his fifth public event of the past 27 days. He is back to using the short stairs again. pic.twitter.com/FK4NGDokrv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Biden announced $82 million in new investments in North Carolina from the “American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) Capital Projects Fund to connect an additional 16,000 North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet” according to the White House.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of embarrassing gaffes and lies.

Biden absurdly claimed: “440 new jobs in North Carolina alone just since I came into office!”

WATCH:

BIDEN: "440 new jobs in North Carolina alone just since I came into office!" pic.twitter.com/pGot3fB2Lh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

At one point a confused Joe Biden looked around for Rep. Deborah Ross.

“Where’s Deborah? I just had my picture taken with her … Oh, she couldn’t be here, actually. That’s not true. I got it mixed up!” he said.

WATCH: