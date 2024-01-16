Joe Biden Calls Early Morning Lid – He Has Held Just Four Public Events Over Past 25 Days

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday called another early morning lid and went into hiding.

81-year-old Joe Biden went into hiding shortly after 10 am on Tuesday.

According to RNC Research, Joe Biden has held just four public events over the past 25 days — and spent the rest of the time on vacation or doing nothing:

DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David

DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David

DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 2: Returned from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 3: Nothing

JAN. 4: Nothing

JAN. 5: Gave angry speech at Valley Forge; left for vacation in Delaware

JAN. 6: Vacation in Delaware

JAN. 7: Vacation in Delaware

JAN. 8: Gave angry speech in South Carolina; attended funeral visitation in Texas; returned to White House

Trending: REACTIONS: People on Twitter/X Respond to Trump’s Massive Win in the Iowa Caucuses

JAN. 9: Nothing

JAN. 10: Nothing

JAN. 11: Nothing

JAN. 12: Shuffled into a few Pennsylvania businesses; returned to White House

JAN. 13: Left for vacation at Camp David

JAN. 14: Vacation at Camp David

JAN. 15: Returned from vacation at Camp David; spent about 15 minutes at a food bank in Philadelphia; returned to White House

JAN. 16: Nothing

Joe Biden has hardly been in in public view this past month. He called a lid early Monday afternoon and went into hiding after a brief stop at a Philly food bank.

Biden on Monday returned from his weekend vacation in Camp David and traveled to Philadelphia to serve food at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization for MLK Jr. Day.

Biden barely made it through his visit. He shuffled around the room and sounded like a toddler.

The look in his eyes says it all. Biden is completely shot.

Trump won big Monday night in Iowa. Instead of hitting the campaign trail ahead of the Democrat primaries in South Carolina, Joe Biden is hiding from the public.

Biden’s staffer fired off a post on X after Trump won the Iowa Caucuses and begged for money.

It’s as if the fix is in and Joe Biden knows he doesn’t need to campaign.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.