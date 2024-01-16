Joe Biden Calls Early Morning Lid – He Has Held Just Four Public Events Over Past 25 Days

Joe Biden on Tuesday called another early morning lid and went into hiding.

81-year-old Joe Biden went into hiding shortly after 10 am on Tuesday.

According to RNC Research, Joe Biden has held just four public events over the past 25 days — and spent the rest of the time on vacation or doing nothing:

DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 2: Returned from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 3: Nothing JAN. 4: Nothing JAN. 5: Gave angry speech at Valley Forge; left for vacation in Delaware JAN. 6: Vacation in Delaware JAN. 7: Vacation in Delaware JAN. 8: Gave angry speech in South Carolina; attended funeral visitation in Texas; returned to White House Trending: REACTIONS: People on Twitter/X Respond to Trump’s Massive Win in the Iowa Caucuses JAN. 9: Nothing JAN. 10: Nothing JAN. 11: Nothing JAN. 12: Shuffled into a few Pennsylvania businesses; returned to White House JAN. 13: Left for vacation at Camp David JAN. 14: Vacation at Camp David JAN. 15: Returned from vacation at Camp David; spent about 15 minutes at a food bank in Philadelphia; returned to White House JAN. 16: Nothing

Joe Biden has hardly been in in public view this past month. He called a lid early Monday afternoon and went into hiding after a brief stop at a Philly food bank.

Biden on Monday returned from his weekend vacation in Camp David and traveled to Philadelphia to serve food at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization for MLK Jr. Day.

Biden barely made it through his visit. He shuffled around the room and sounded like a toddler.

The look in his eyes says it all. Biden is completely shot.

Trump won big Monday night in Iowa. Instead of hitting the campaign trail ahead of the Democrat primaries in South Carolina, Joe Biden is hiding from the public.

Biden’s staffer fired off a post on X after Trump won the Iowa Caucuses and begged for money.

Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow. So if you’re with us, chip… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2024

It’s as if the fix is in and Joe Biden knows he doesn’t need to campaign.