Explosions Rock US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq – Iran Claims Responsibility – Feeble Joe Biden Calls an Early Lid

by

Joe Biden called a lid early Monday afternoon and went into hiding after a brief stop at a Philly food bank.

Biden on Monday returned from his weekend vacation in Camp David and traveled to Philadelphia to serve food at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization for MLK Jr. Day.

Biden barely made it through his visit. He shuffled around the room and sounded like a toddler as he bragged about Jill Biden.

After spending an hour or so at the food bank, Biden headed back to the White House.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, there is a major, major escalation in the Middle East.

Iranian IRGC Commanders and advisers are reportedly ON THE GROUND in Yemen directing the attack on ships.

Additionally, explosions were reported near a US consulate in Iraq.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard took responsibility for the attack. Four people died in the explosions, ABC News reported.

Arabic media reported 6 explosions using missiles and drones.

Biden is completely shot and can barely make it through the day and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is working from home after he was just discharged from a two-week hospital stay.

Sleep well, America.

