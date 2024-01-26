Jack Smith Opposes Unsealing of Discovery Material in Classified Docs Case Because One Document Confirms Existence of Another FBI Investigation

Special Counsel Jack Smith is fiercely working to keep discovery material under seal in the classified documents case against Trump playing out in a federal court in Florida.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In July Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month President Trump’s lawyers filed a motion asking Judge Cannon to compel Jack Smith to turn over documents.

The documents produced by the special counsel’s office were heavily redacted.

A press coalition included The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Fox News, and other outlets have also requested the unsealing of the discovery material.

Jack Smith opposed Trump’s motion to disclose discovery material in a 4-page filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The special counsel argued the discovery material must be kept under seal because one document confirms the existence of another FBI investigation…presumably into Trump.

“Accordingly, the Government objects to the unsealing or public dissemination of any information in the motions brief or its exhibits that (a) reveals the identity of any potential Government witness; (b) reveals personal identifying information for any potential Government witness; or (c) constitutes Jencks Act material for any potential Government witness. In addition, one document identifies two of the signals intelligence sub-compartments that are redacted in the Superseding Indictment, and another document identifies the FBI code name of a separate investigation,” Jack Smith wrote.

One reason Jack Smith opposes unsealing most of the material is bc one document confirms the existence of another FBI investigation presumably into Trump: pic.twitter.com/7v8sS9DAMG — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 26, 2024

It is unclear which FBI investigation Jack Smith referenced, however it has been publicly reported that the FBI opened an investigation into Trump’s ‘possible involvement in January 6’ in April 2022.

Jack Smith requested certain documents to remain sealed in full.

The classified documents trial is currently set for May 20, 2024, however it may get postponed if Jack Smith’s January 6 DC trial set for March 4, 2024 is delayed.