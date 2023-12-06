Lunatic Fatima Graves, Wife of Tyrannical US Attorney Matt Graves, Wants Women to “Lose Gracefully” to Biological Men in Sports (VIDEO)

In June 2022, several CBS employees who work for Colbert’s late-night show were arrested in the US Capitol, trespassing after hours, and HARASSING GOP lawmakers.

The US Capitol was closed at the time. Colbert’s crew was trespassing in the US Capitol.

It was not a surprise to learn that serial liar Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) let the insurrectionists in the building.

Colbert’s goons were not only harassing Republican lawmakers after hours but they also went and harassed and mocked the families of the January 6 prisoners held in prison for over a year without a trial.

But days later it was revealed Stephen Colbert’s crew was cleared of “unlawful entry” charges after they were caught inside a House Office Building after hours without permission.

It gets worse…

Matthew Graves, the Biden-appointed US Attorney who dropped the charges on Colbert’s goons is also the prosecutor investigating January 6. Graves is the Biden henchman behind the unprecedented criminal charges against Trump protesters on January 6, 2021. Over 1,200 Trump supporters have been targeted, stalked, and arrested, and charged for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol in January 2021. This is happening at the same time far-left protesters can run wild in the Capitol, shut down committee hearings, block hallways, harass lawmakers, and terrorize lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Apparently only Trump supporters have to rot in prison for ‘unlawfully’ entering the US Capitol.

Matthew Graves works for US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

So it should come as no surprise that the wife of Matthew Graves is an unhinged leftist who believes women should “lose gracefully” to biological men in women’s sports.

Fatima Goss Graves, President of the Women’s Law Center, believes women need to be more gracious to men in sports. She said as much in her testimony on Tuesday before the House Title IX hearing.

Fatima Goss Graves: And success in school sports depends on a whole range of factors, including how how hard you work. And coaching and access to really good resources and facilities. And trans students participate in sports for the same reason as their kids because it is fun, because it creates belonging and community, because it teaches so much about persistence and leadership and discipline. Unless they learn to lose gracefully, hopefully, and often they learn to win with dignity, hopefully they learn to do the sort of work that means you have higher grades and stay connected to school. I want every kid to have that chance to have the chance to play.