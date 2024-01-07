Israel’s President Herzog Shares Documents Revealing Hamas Indoctrinates Palestinian Children at Terror Summer Camps in Gaza (Video)

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday and revealed a document alledging Hamas terrorists use summer camps for Palestinian children as a method of “promoting the resistance and Jihadi culture.”

The secret document, written in July by Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, details the terrorist group’s self-proclaimed goals for the summer camps held across the Gaza Strip.

Among the goals listed in the document are to” promote the culture of resistance and the values of Jihad among the children” as well as provide “spiritual, mental and physical preparation of children to serve the resistance in the future” and “to contribute to the militarization of society through training.”

Activities at the camps included shooting practice with simulations of terror attacks and tours of Hamas terror tunnels.

Terrorism is not innate, it is learned. In schools, youth movements and summer camps, Gazan children are taught the killing of Jews and Israelis is justified, incited toward terrorism and trained to fight in tunnels, shoot and kidnap. During the ongoing war, Hamas has… pic.twitter.com/omhIt7kRWh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 3, 2024

Herzog claims the camps were held inside Hamas-controlled military sites.

Herzog told NBC, “The document clearly shows the spread of the values of ‘jihad’ and ‘resistance’ just means terrorism. It shows how to turn a summer camp into a military exercise…this is taking place all over the Gaza Strip.”

Adding, “We all know summer camps and their goals – we want to give a special experience for children and teens, allowing them to become citizens with freedom, happiness, and joy.”

They even show them Hamas Tunnels as part of the summer camp, and gave them compliments photo for completing the camp ⛺️

Kumbaya my friend, Kumbaya https://t.co/MkxrX4ntV5 pic.twitter.com/x1qsJLkmSk — savio b (@sabio69) January 3, 2024

Hamas summer camp. The Jihadi Boys Scouts

Documentation of Gaza’s children’s “education” programs exposed. Yesterday the IDF revealed to foreign media documentation proving that Hamas incites and educates Gaza’s children to hate Israel and Jews from an early age. In schools,… pic.twitter.com/Dh30Vbe5FR — Uri Israel (@Israel2252) January 4, 2024

Indoctrinating children has been a consistent theme for Hamas.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hamas TV produced a special broadcast in which the two young children of a female suicide terrorist were invited to the TV studio to watch a video re-enactment of their mother’s suicide bombing.

Assud the Rabbit, who appeared on the kid’s show “Tomorrow’s Pioneers,” lectures about key elements of Hamas terrorist ideology.

In one episode, Assud vows, “I, Assud, will finish off the Jews and eat them!”