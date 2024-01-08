“I Have a Daughter in Brooklyn!”: Hero Dad Shoves Hamas Supporters Blocking His Car at Williamsburg Bridge in New York City (Video)

A father frustrated with being stuck in traffic behind a line of communist Hamas supporters blocking the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City Monday morning got out of his car and shoved several protesters out of the way, according to video posted online.

The dad, a Black man who looks to be in his thirties, wore a Brooklyn Nets hoodie and was driving a car with New Jersey plates. A small American flag could be seen in his car behind the driver’s seat. He told the protesters to not block his car, telling them, “I have a daughter in Brooklyn!”

The protesters relented, but only after he got out of his car and started angrily shoving them away, and then got back in his car and started driving slowly toward them as he yelled through his open window, “Get out of the way! I have to go home!”

A small gap was opened up and he was allowed to proceed onto the bridge. Apparently this took place soon after the blockade started as no police are visible in the video.

The blockade at the Williamsburg Bridge was part of a coordinated action Monday morning in New York City by the Palestinian Youth Movement that saw communist Hamas supporters also block the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and the Holland Tunnel.

The Williamsburg Bridge connects the Lower East Side of Manhattan with the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg.

Video of the man shoving the protesters was posted by reporter Elad Eliahu:

Angry NYC driver shoves Palestine protesters blocking the Williamsburg bridge during rush hour traffic this morning out of his way “You’re disrupting traffic idiots, you can’t do that, it’s against the law” pic.twitter.com/0bQLsAgUHN — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) January 8, 2024

The communist group Party for Socialism and Liberation posted video showing a 560 degree view of protest blocking the Williamsburg Bridge:

🚨🇵🇸BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protestors block Williamsburg bridge in Manhattan demanding permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Palestinian political prisoners, an end to the siege and all U.S. complicity in zionism! pic.twitter.com/HprYPXnR2p — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) January 8, 2024

Police eventually made arrests:

🚨🇵🇸BREAKING: Cops have now started making arrests of pro Palestine protestors blocking the Williamsburg bridge in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/oY9RuMx7uj — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) January 8, 2024

WABC-TV reported 325 protesters were arrested at the four blockades (excerpt). (Comment: it appears they will just get a slap on the wrist)

Hundreds of arrests were made after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel on Monday morning. The NYPD’s chief of patrol said in total 325 people were arrested after the protests. In lieu of summons, many will face misdemeanor charges with a desk appearance ticket.

Video report by WABC: