Hungarian PM Orbán Supports Sweden’s Membership in NATO, After Turkish Parliament Votes To Ratify It

This time, it seems that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is finally on board with Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

Orbán told NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, in a phone call, that he and his Hungarian government support Sweden’s membership of the military alliance.

Just finished a phone call with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of #Sweden. I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) January 24, 2024

“Orbán added that he also told Stoltenberg that he will continue to urge the Hungarian national assembly to vote in favour of Sweden’s accession to NATO and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.

Stoltenberg said after the call that Orbán and his government clearly supported Sweden’s NATO membership.

‘I look forward to the ratification as soon as parliament reconvenes’,” Stoltenberg said on X.”

This move by Orbán comes after Turkish parliament approved Sweden’s membership bid on Tuesday (23), thereby putting the spotlight on Hungary as the only NATO member yet to ratify the accession.

Admission into the Alliance requires unanimity among all member countries.

It has been more than a year for Budapest and Ankara to agree to Stockholm’s ascension, frustrating other allies.

But while the Prime Minister has finally given his ok, not all problems are necessarily dealt with in Hungary.

“Last month, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved Sweden’s accession protocol, moving the Nordic country one step closer to joining the alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lifted his opposition to Sweden’s membership last year in response to efforts by Stockholm to tackle supporters of Kurdish militants and other groups in Sweden that Ankara views as security threats.

[…] While Orbán says his government supports Sweden’s admission into the alliance, he claims that lawmakers from his governing Fidesz party remain unconvinced because of what he called ‘blatant lies’ by Swedish politicians about the condition of Hungary’s democracy.”

Once Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-held neutrality, they faced rather different paths to NATO, with the Scandinavian nation having to negotiate for an extra year.

Finland became NATO’s 31st member last year, and as in Sweden’s case, Hungary and Turkey were the last two countries to ratify its bid.

Hungary’s parliament is scheduled to assemble on Feb. 26.

