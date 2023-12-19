Feds One Step Closer to Unmasking Elite Client List of High-End Asian Brothel as Prosecutors Seek to Charge 28 Politicians, Military Officers

The feds are one step closer to unmasking the politicians, military officers, and government contractors who visited high-end brothels in eastern Virginia and Boston as prosecutors seek to charge 28 “Johns.”

Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement on Monday:

“Our office made it clear when we announced charges of a commercial sex ring case on Nov. 8, 2023, that the investigation was ongoing and that there would be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry.” “Today, a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer with the Cambridge Police Department submitted applications for complaints against 28 sex buyers with the Cambridge District Court. Until probable cause has been found, no names will be released.” “If probable cause is established and criminal charges are issued by the Court, referrals will then be made to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. In addition, we are working closely with Virginia authorities to begin the referral process of sex buyers from the Virginia locations in this case.” “The referral processes will remain ongoing.”

The Justice Department last month announced arrests in a high-end brothel network used by elected officials, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, lawyers, doctors and more.

According to the Justice Department, the ringleaders operated two websites to advertise Asian ‘models’ for photography as a front.

“Three individuals have been arrested in connection with operating sophisticated high-end brothels in greater Boston and eastern Virginia. Commercial sex buyers allegedly included elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others,” the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts said.

According to the DOJ, the following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity:

Han Lee, a/k/a “Hana,” 41, of Cambridge, Mass.;

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.; and

Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.

According to the charging documents, the defendants operated an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels from July 2020 to present in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia.

Federal investigators received examples of a “menu” text message (pic below) sent to one of the “Johns.”

The brothel owners kept “impeccable records” according to the affidavit released last month as feds prepare to go public with the list of “Johns.”

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, “Investigators suspect prostitution ring may have been part of Chinese espionage plot targeting high-tech government contracting centers like Cambridge and Tysons Corner”