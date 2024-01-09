Hamas Supporters Arrested for Blocking Road Outside Dallas Airport Where Biden Was Landing in Air Force One (Video)

Over a dozen Hamas supporters were reported arrested by Dallas police Monday night for blocking the road outside Love Field where Joe Biden was arriving on Air Force One. Some accounts on X Twitter falsely claimed the protesters rushed the tarmac. That did not happen. However the protesters claim to have delayed Biden’s arrival. Earlier Monday, Biden was heckled by Hamas supporters while giving a campaign speech at a Black church in South Carolina.

Biden was in Dallas to attend a wake service Monday night for the late Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) who passed away December 31 at age 89. Johnson served 30 years in Congress, retiring in 2022.

The original video of the protest posted by the Palestinian Youth Movement (the same group behind the New York City bridges and tunnel blockades earlier Monday) says the protesters were arrested for blocking a road outside the airport:

“BREAKING! Over a dozen protesters were just arrested for taking the streets at the entrance of Love Field Airport as Biden lands in Dallas! One protester arrested includes a former Palestinian intern of the late Eddie Bernice Johnson who Biden is in town to pay respects to.”

“DALLAS EMERGENCY RALLY TO FREE THE 12 PROTESTERS WHO BLOCKED BIDEN & DELAYED HIS ARRIVAL IN DALLAS! Among the arrested is a former Palestinian intern of the late Eddie Bernice Johnson who Biden is in Dallas to pay respects to. join us at 111 W Commerce St. NOW!”

Dallas protest graphic calling Biden “Genocide Joe”:

Videos taken by local reporters on the tarmac show Biden’s arrival was not disrupted:

