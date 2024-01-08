VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down a Stunned Joe Biden During Lie-Filled Speech at Historically Black Church in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina – Joe Biden gave a lie-filled speech in Charleston at historically black Mother Emanuel Church Monday when he was shut down by a group of pro-Hamas protesters demanding Israel surrender to the Islamist terror organization.

Mother Emanuel Church is the place where an evil white supremacist named Dylann Roof murdered nine worshippers in cold blood. Biden started by spreading another lie about his nonexistent involvement in the Civil Rights Movement.

I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement.

BIDEN: “I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement…” None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/L8GxJW13sC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

As The Hill notes, Biden started to spread lies about how “the truth was under assault in America” by conservatives before all hell broke loose.

An angry woman screams, “If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine” at the “president” before the other terror-sympathizing clowns chant, “Ceasefire now!” Biden briefly speaks to defend their right to interrupt him before going quiet.

This continues for several seconds as Biden stands in stunned silence.

The protesters are then removed from the church as the crowd chants, “Four more years!” at the top of their lungs. After a full minute, Biden finally opens his mouth to sympathize with the rude agitators.

I understand their passion, and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.

Biden’s speech in Charleston is interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters. He tells them: “I understand their passion and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza” pic.twitter.com/fPuup0mSLx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

Biden went on to utter another falsehood when he claimed there used to be oil slicks on his mom’s car when she drove him to school. GGP previously debunked this.

He then falsely claimed the violent BLM/Antifa riots of 2020 were a “historic movement for justice” while his regime continues to lock up peaceful grandmas for participating in the J6 protests.

Biden calls the 2020 Summer of Live — in which far-left rioters ransacked businesses, burned down police stations, and destroyed livelihoods — an “historic movement for justice”pic.twitter.com/EIKWrWcYYt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

Of course, it would not be a Biden speech without another speaking gaffe. He apparently attempted to pronounce the word “government” or “garments” and failed miserably.

In our time, there’s still the old ghost of new gover— garm— in new garments