‘Global Warming’: Russia and Scandinavia Experiencing Record Cold – Northern Sweden Registered -46ºF, the Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded in the Region

Climate alarmists will insist 2023 was ‘the hottest on record globally’, and show those ‘studies’ that will most likely end up being disproven like all their theories.

As the winter has shown to be exceedingly cold, they will try to continue to confuse us with the same prestidigitation so that we can’t see what’s in front of us: record cold temperatures.

Northern Sweden recorded the lowest temperature since measuring began, and elsewhere in Scandinavia temperatures were also record lows, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools.

Associated Press reported:

“Temperatures fell below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Nordic region for a second day in a row Wednesday. In Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka in Swedish Lapland, the mercury dropped to minus 43.6 C (minus 46.5 F), the lowest January temperature recorded in Sweden in 25 years, Sweden’s TT news agency reported.

Extremely cold temperatures, snow, and gale-force winds disrupted transportation throughout the Nordic region, with several bridges closed and some train and ferry services suspended. Several schools in Scandinavia were closed.

Police across most of Denmark urged motorists to avoid unnecessary trips as wind and snow battered the northern and western parts of the country.

The wave of cold air from Siberia and the Arctic region has also swept down over western Russia, with temperatures in Moscow and other areas plummeting to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 F), well below the average temperature for early January.”

In Russia, the cold wave is also biting strong.

Officials in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other areas have issued ‘orange weather’ warnings, cautioning residents against possible health risks.

Reuters reported:

“Rescue services on Thursday evacuated motorists from hundreds of cars stuck overnight on Swedish and Danish roads as heavy snowfall, strong winds and icy conditions led to big traffic jams.

In Sweden, the military mobilized tracked vehicles to aid the evacuation and bring food and water to those who were stranded on a motorway in southern Sweden.

The Swedish transport agency said it expected the affected stretch of the E22 road between Horby and Kristianstad to reopen Friday, after the road clogged up with vehicles on Wednesday as trucks got stuck and ploughs struggled to clear the roadway.”

Northern Europe is experiencing ‘an extreme start’ to the new year’s weather.

The ‘Arctic blast’ has brought some record-low temperatures to northern Sweden and Finland, causing chaos on the roads.

CNN reported:

“In the far northwest of Finland, temperatures in the municipality of Enontekiö dropped to -42.4 degrees Celsius (-44.3 Fahrenheit), marking country’s lowest temperature for 18 years.

A woman was found dead Tuesday after going skiing in a blizzard in northern Finland and her child was still missing Wednesday, according to Reuters.”

Scandinavia has been struggling with biting cold since December.

Norway’s average temperature in December was 2.3 degrees below average. Sweden and Finland saw temperatures as low as 6 degrees below average.

“The very cold weather may also have contributed to the Bothnian Bay, between Sweden and Finland, completely freezing over earlier than usual, said Mika Ratanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. It’s the earliest in winter this has happened since 2011, he told CNN.

‘Currently it looks like we will have a pretty good ice situation in the Baltic Sea this winter, probably the best we have had in many years’, he told CNN.”

