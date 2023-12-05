Despite All the Climate Alarmism Over ‘Global Warming’ at the COP28, the Northern Hemisphere Suffers Through Blistering Cold Temperatures at the Onset of Winter

‘Forget about the extreme cold’, they’ll say – ‘it’s Global Warming!’

During all 2023, we had to bear the climate alarmist cult shouting to the winds how ‘this year was by far the hottest one in recorded history’.

But the alarmists seem to have jumped the gun, since the year hasn’t ended yet – and the winter has come with a blistering vengeance against the Northern Hemisphere.

It is also fitting that this wave of extreme cold should hit right as the chief Climate Fearmongers are all gathered at the COP28 in Dubai peddling their ‘Global Warming’ hoaxes.

Read: ‘Global Warming’ Alert: German Authorities Urge Citizens To Stay at Home Amid Brutal Winter Weather and ‘Unseasonable Cold’

Washington Post reported:

“Large parts of Europe are starting the 2023-2024 winter season with an abundance of snow and cold, a stark contrast from last year, which was abnormally warm and snowless. In Munich, Germany’s third-largest city, a storm over the weekend dropped nearly a foot and a half of snow, setting a December record. It was also the city’s largest snowstorm since early March 2006 and among the biggest of any month on record.”

Germany was far from the only country that has endured a ‘sudden wintry onset’. Much of the rest of Europe is blanketed in snow.

And weather forecasts predict more snow is on the way, particularly from the Alps northward through Germany and into Eastern Europe.

“The snow is also affecting roads and utilities. Cumbria, in northwestern England, was hit with up to a foot of snow. Vehicles there were stranded, and about 13,000 customers lost power, according to the BBC. Satellite imagery and ground observations reveal a remarkable snowfall extent over the continent.

Typically snowy spots — such as the Alps — are buried in above-average amounts, with some locations approaching record highs for the time of year, according to MeteoSwiss, Switzerland’s forecasting agency. “Europe is likely experiencing its snowiest start to a meteorological winter since 2010,” wrote French meteorologist Nahel Belgherze on X, formerly Twitter.”

Temperatures in Central Europe have fallen near or even below zero (minus-18 Celsius), levels that are more typical of the Scandinavian countries in Europe’s north.

The extent of snowfall over the Northern Hemisphere has run near to above average for the last eight weeks – will we have the hottest AND coldest year coinciding?

“Extreme cold and snow have also overtaken parts of Russia, including Siberia, in recent days. One of the most significant daily snowfalls on record hit Moscow on Monday, canceling flights and stranding motorists. Temperatures in Siberia have plummeted as low as minus-60 to minus-70 degrees (minus-50 to minus-57 Celsius) in recent days, according to weather historian Thierry Goose, a level of cold that is exceptional for this early in the winter.”

Naturally the coverage by WaPo has to come in rescue of the narrative, saying that ‘most of the rest of the planet overall continues to experience much warmer-than-normal conditions’.

I’m writing to you from HOT Rio de Janeiro, where Southern Hemisphere winter was long and generous (in Rio’s terms) – so I’m not well impressed with the ‘cope’ – ‘forget the freezing cold – it’s Global Warming!’

Bloomberg reported:

“European countries face a blisteringly cold start to the week as temperatures drop below -10C (14F) in parts of Scandinavia and snow grounds planes elsewhere in the region.

Norway, Sweden and Finland are being hit by deep sub-zero temperatures that are expected to remain for at least another week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Meanwhile, rain, sleet and snow are expected across much of Britain and France.

[…] Oslo is forecast to reach as low as -13.5C on Monday, more than 12 degrees below average for the time of year. Wind power output, a key source of electricity in the region, has almost come to a halt, contributing a mere 4.9% of the region’s output.”

Read more: