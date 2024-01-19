Get Woke Go Broke: Sports Illustrated Terminates Most Staffers in Mass Layoff

Sports Illustrated fully embraced the woke agenda.
For the 2023 swimsuit edition, they chose a transgender biological male for one of the covers.
In 2022, they chose a dangerously obese woman and a 74-year-old dietician for the coveted swimsuit issue.
They have openly glamorized the oppression of women and promoted Sharia law by featuring a Muslim woman donning a hijab and burkini.
In their effort to win the Woke Olympics, it seems they have lost sight of their audience.
Sports media reporter Richard Deitsch, who left for Sports Illustrated for the Athletic, shared an email sent to all employees on Friday to X.
The note tells SI employees that a “significant number, if not all” of their jobs were set to be eliminated.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2024
The New York Post reports the decision, which includes some employees being ‘terminated immediately,’ “comes after the Authentic Brands Group, the licensing group that bought Sports Illustrated for $110 million from Meredith five years ago, terminated the agreement it holds with The Arena Group to publish the magazine in print and digital, per Front Office Sports.”
Sports Illustrated Union shared the following on X after the announcement:
“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a fight we will continue.” – Mitch Goldich, NFL editor and unit chair.
Earlier today the workers of Sports Illustrated were notified that The Arena Group is planning to lay off a significant number, possibly all, of the Guild-represented workers at SI, a result of Authentic Brands Group (ABG) revoking Arena’s license to publish SI.
This is another difficult day in what has been a difficult four years for Sports Illustrated under Arena Group (previously The Maven) stewardship. We are calling on ABG to ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years.
“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a fight we will continue.” – Mitch Goldich, NFL editor and unit chair.