Get Woke Go Broke: Sports Illustrated Terminates Most Staffers in Mass Layoff

Sports Illustrated fully embraced the woke agenda.

For the 2023 swimsuit edition, they chose a transgender biological male for one of the covers.

In 2022, they chose a dangerously obese woman and a 74-year-old dietician for the coveted swimsuit issue.

They have openly glamorized the oppression of women and promoted Sharia law by featuring a Muslim woman donning a hijab and burkini.

In their effort to win the Woke Olympics, it seems they have lost sight of their audience.

Sports media reporter Richard Deitsch, who left for Sports Illustrated for the Athletic, shared an email sent to all employees on Friday to X.

The note tells SI employees that a “significant number, if not all” of their jobs were set to be eliminated.

The New York Post reports the decision, which includes some employees being ‘terminated immediately,’ “comes after the Authentic Brands Group, the licensing group that bought Sports Illustrated for $110 million from Meredith five years ago, terminated the agreement it holds with The Arena Group to publish the magazine in print and digital, per Front Office Sports.”

