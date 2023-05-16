Sports Illustrated Puts Transgender Biological Man on Cover of Swimsuit Edition

Sports Illustrated has put a transgender biological male on one of the covers of their 2023 swimsuit edition.

The four covers for the year feature Megan Fox, supermodel Brooks Nader, 81-year-old Martha Stewart, and transgender pop star Kim Petras.

.@SI_Swimsuit is obviously expecting men to ✅ off one of two boxes: ▫️I like looking at #trans men in bikinis ▫️I don’t care that real women are being slowly and systematically erased from existence #KimPetrasIsAMan #SportsIllustratedSwimsuit #SportsIllustratedSwimsuitCover pic.twitter.com/wCSq9QdGCL — Sammy Jo – Cooks 4U👩‍🍳 (@sammyjoms66) May 15, 2023

Petras is the second transgender biological male to appear on the cover after Leyna Bloom in 2021.

The 30-year-old singer reportedly began taking cross-sex hormones and transitioning at age 12. He underwent sex change surgery at age 16.

Transwoman Kim Petras is in the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue! Sidenote: she underwent gender confirmation surgery at age 16. pic.twitter.com/bwgWbszRpI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 15, 2023

“It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras told the magazine.

“I do feel a pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do, because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I’ve worked really hard for and feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me,” the singer continued.