Sports Illustrated Puts Transgender Biological Man on Cover of Swimsuit Edition

by

Sports Illustrated has put a transgender biological male on one of the covers of their 2023 swimsuit edition.

The four covers for the year feature Megan Fox, supermodel Brooks Nader, 81-year-old Martha Stewart, and transgender pop star Kim Petras.

Petras is the second transgender biological male to appear on the cover after Leyna Bloom in 2021.

The 30-year-old singer reportedly began taking cross-sex hormones and transitioning at age 12. He underwent sex change surgery at age 16.

“It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras told the magazine.

“I do feel a pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do, because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I’ve worked really hard for and feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me,” the singer continued.

 

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.