Gateway Beyond the Headlines: Trump’s Election Fraud Summary – Epstein Release with Rep. Brandtjen, Jordan Conradson, Paul Ingrassia and John Burns

by

Tonight, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-WI) joins Ivory to discuss the blockbuster election fraud summary released by President Trump!

More dirty dealings from the fraudulent January 6 Committee are uncovered as it was discovered they hid key testimony.

Paul Ingrassia, from the McBride Lawfirm, joins Ivory to discuss a range of issues, including the Trump ballot bans, Nikki Haley, and a Republican House resignation.

Jordan Conradson, a top reporter for The Gateway Pundit, will be on the show to discuss Democratic efforts to destroy the border!

Finally, John Burns, General Counsel for The Gateway Pundit, discusses Jimmy Kimmel flipping out over an Epstein joke! Maybe that joke hit a little close to home!

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS:

The Wellness Company www.twc.health/headlines
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Zelenko Labs www.zstacklife.com/headlines
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Naked Organs www.holisticgoddess.com/headlines
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.