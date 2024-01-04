Gateway Beyond the Headlines: Trump’s Election Fraud Summary – Epstein Release with Rep. Brandtjen, Jordan Conradson, Paul Ingrassia and John Burns

Tonight, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-WI) joins Ivory to discuss the blockbuster election fraud summary released by President Trump!

More dirty dealings from the fraudulent January 6 Committee are uncovered as it was discovered they hid key testimony.

Paul Ingrassia, from the McBride Lawfirm, joins Ivory to discuss a range of issues, including the Trump ballot bans, Nikki Haley, and a Republican House resignation.

Jordan Conradson, a top reporter for The Gateway Pundit, will be on the show to discuss Democratic efforts to destroy the border!

Finally, John Burns, General Counsel for The Gateway Pundit, discusses Jimmy Kimmel flipping out over an Epstein joke! Maybe that joke hit a little close to home!

