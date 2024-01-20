Gateway: Beyond the Headlines With Special Guest Host Brittney Hopper 01/19/24-Media Attorney Matt Bilinksy, Rep. Dave Williams, GOP Candidate Elizabeth Barcohana, Ben Bergquam and Becky Zin – 8:00 PM ET

Tonight – Will Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s trial be delayed? Judge Chutkan hints at that possibility – and bars lawyers from filing any new motions. Rep. Dave Williams, Chairman of the Colorado GOP, joins tonight’s special guest host Brittney Hopper to discuss that and a new brief from three Attorneys General that President Trump is constitutionally qualified to appear on the ballot.

Then, Media Attorney Matt Bilinksy joins the show to discuss the latest controversy after UFC midweight fighter Sean Strickland told a reporter, “You are an infection,” among other things. Was his fierce pushback warranted?

Next, after we saw scores of Americans moving out of big cities during the height of COVID, what will big cities look like by 2100? A new study says big cities may be empty – and Los Angeles area attorney and 42nd district GOP Candidate Elizabeth Barcohana joins the show to discuss.

We’ve heard rumblings about Tucker and his future – but now Donald Trump Jr. says Carlson is “certainly” a contender to be President Trump’s running mate. And after that, a New York judge refused to dismiss charges against NYC Subway Hero Daniel Penny – so what’s next for him? Real America’s Voice host Ben Bergquam joins Brittney with more details.

Finally, are schools at risk of closing? Becky Zin from Capitol Resource Institute joins the show with shocking news that thousands of schools across the country are at risk after a massive drop in enrollment.

Watch (Video will be available at 8:00 PM ET)

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

Resolving to Eat Healthier this Year? Want an Easier Way to Do it? Try Field of Greens

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%

Are the globalists planning another pandemic? Be prepared, not scared with The Wellness Company

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Were You Forced to Be Vaccinated? Worried about the Long-Term Impact on Your Health? Try Z-Detox from Zelenko Labs

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%