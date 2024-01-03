Gateway: Beyond the Headlines — Colonels Miller and Maness on Military Vaccine Mandate Plus JOE ROSSI on FBI Probe into Georgia’s Election Anomalies

Tonight, Colonel Brad Miller and Colonel Rob Maness join Ivory to discuss the blockbuster letter written by military members on holding military leadership accountable.

The Epstein saga takes a turn almost everyone saw coming! Natly Denise is on the show to talk about Bill Clinton’s name in the Epstein documents!

Gateway Beyond the Headlines is the go to place for election integrity and the center of this battle continues to be Georgia! Joe Rossi joins Ivory to discuss the request that the FBI investigate thousands of election anomalies.

What would make a Republican Governor in a red state veto a bill protecting children from genital mutilation? Is the answer money? R.C. Maxwell will be on to talk about the controversial veto in Ohio.

Finally, Harvard’s President resigns (finally!),

South Korea’s Trump stabbed, and a father shoots his daughter’s alleged attacker.

