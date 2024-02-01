Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 1/31/24 — Dr. Peter McCullough Sheds Light on Mysterious Teen Death, Abbott’s Warning to Sanctuary Cities, Montana’s CPS Medically Kidnapped Teenage Girl, and Will Scharf Discusses the Iowa Hate Crime Case, and MORE

Tonight on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines–

IMMIGRATION, BORDER UPDATES, AND SANCTUARY CITIES- Are airports now helping illegal immigrants travel with fewer documents than everyday passengers? And Biden says he’s done all he can with the border issue – but what’s the reality there? Plus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has a warning for sanctuary cities. What it is? Owen Shroyer, host of Banned.Video joins Ivory.

Then, more on the shocking story of an immigrant family from India living in Washington state that fled the United States after finding out that their young daughter had gender transitioned and the school hid it from them. Plus, the latest on a wild story of Montana’s Child Protective Services, who has been accused of forcibly transporting a 14-year-old girl from her family in Montana to Wyoming for gender transition treatment, leading to a complete revocation of her parent’s custody.

Next, renowned cardiologist and author of The Courage to Face COVID-19, Dr. Peter McCullough, joins Ivory to discuss the details of a 14-year-old girl who tragically and mysteriously died during a basketball game. What’s the cause? And scientists at Stanford University have discovered a new “virus-like entity” that is shaped like obelisks. Where did it come from and where will it go? You won’t want to miss this segment.

And Will Scharf, Candidate for Missouri Attorney General, joins the show with more on the controversial story of a Christian veteran who beheaded a satanic altar in the Iowa capital over the holidays and has now been charged with a hate crime.

Finally, what’s next after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for Ilhan Omar to be expelled from Congress and stripped of American citizenship, and deported – and why did he do that?

That’s on tonight’s don’t-miss episode of Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

