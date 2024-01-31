Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 1/30/24 — TGP’s Jim Hoft on SCOTUS Case; Border Convoy grows to 400,000 vehicles; Missouri AG may sue Biden; Supreme Court to hear free speech case; Musk’s Neuralink success; mysterious blob in Texas weather radar, and MORE

Tonight on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines with Ivory Hecker:

BORDERS, BORDERS, BORDERS

The “Take Our Border Back” Convoy is growing in numbers — now predicting 400,000 vehicles may participate this week. What’s next for the convoy? Plus, after the US Customs and Border Patrol allowed a terrorist into the country, the Missouri Attorney General threatens a lawsuit against Biden — all while a sick Texas Democrat puts out a call to “bomb” Texans who oppose open borders. And brazen illegal border crossing in San Diego was caught on camera. Kip Coltron from the Take Our Border Back Convoy joins Ivory with this, and more.

Then, the “most important free speech case in a generation” Missouri v. Biden, is set to be heard by the Supreme Court on March 18th, and it features lead Plaintiff Jim Hoft, Publisher and Founder of The Gateway Pundit. Jim joins the Ivory to talk about what’s next in this case — plus 8 ways the DOJ destroyed free and fair elections as we know it. Definitely a segment you won’t want to miss.

Next in our election segment, despite attempts, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has stuck down a petition to ban President Trump from the ballot while another petition to remove Joe Biden will likely also be dismissed. And is America quickly morphing into Venezuela as a similar attempt there has been successful in keeping opposition candidates off the ballot?

Then, Michelle Backus from Real America’s Voice joins the show with more context about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s outright contradiction of Joe Biden. Will prices fall? Not according to her. Plus while California Governor Gavin Newsom’s actively campaigning for Joe Biden, the governor is “worried” about third-party candidates. And Nancy Pelosi was caught in a shouting match with protestors outside her home, screaming “Go back to China!

Finally, on the technology front — billionaire Elon Musk announced his one of his ventures, Neuralink, was successful in implanting a brain implant to create a connection between the human brain and technology “and is recovering well.” Is this human progress, or a concern? Plus a mysterious blob was sighted on weather radar in Texas — and it’s left meteorologists puzzled. What could it be?

That, and more — tonight, on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines

