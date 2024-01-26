Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 1/25/24 — Report: Obama Wants Biden to Quit, Texas Bolsters Border Defense, Arizona GOP Shake-Up, California Crime Scene, European Farmer Protests Escalate, Clinton’s Social Media Stir

Tonight on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines with Ivory Hecker:

While an increasing number of Democrats think Joe Biden shouldn’t run again, a former Obama advisor is suggesting he stays despite a new report that says Obama himself thinks Biden should quit. David Marcus – Author, Charade: The Covid Lies That Crushed A Nation joins Ivory Hecker to discuss this, all while Biden’s performance in now-blue Virginia is seemingly lackluster and while 8 in 10 Americans think Biden is an illegitimate president, we’ve got Ken Paxton’s take on the election theft as an Election Fraud cause continues in Georgia.

And we’re covering the latest in the showdown between the federal government and the state of Texas as more governors are joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to defend the southern border. Who else is standing up with Texas? Jimmie Garcia, Candidate, Texas State House joins the show to discuss.

And speaking of states – the chair of the Arizona Republican Party has officially resigns after a recording comes to light of him attempting to bribe AZ Senate candidate Kari Lake. Sen. Wendy Rogers, an Arizona State Senator has more about this.

Then, we’ve got the details of a shocking discovery of a grisly crime scene in a remote California desert area where six people were found dead on Tuesday night. You’ll want to stay tuned for this one.

And finally, independent journalist Miro Wolfsfeld has more on the massive farmer protests raging across Europe against new “green” policies – and what it means for food nationwide. Plus, Hillary Clinton’s latest cringy things: awkward dance moves and a tweet about Barbie?

That’s all tonight on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines with Ivory Hecker.

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

Resolving to Eat Healthier this Year? Want an Easier Way to Do it? Try Field of Greens

www.fieldofgreens.com

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%

Are the globalists planning another pandemic? Be prepared, not scared with The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/headlines

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Were You Forced to be Vaccinated? Worried about the Long Term Impact on Your Health? Try Z-Detox from Zelenko Labs

www.zstacklife.com/headlines

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%