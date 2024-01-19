Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 01/18/24- Rep. Mike Collins on Biden Surveilling “MAGA” Purchases, Ben Bergquam, Taylor Cramer on the Border Invasion, Former Trump Attorney Will Scharf and David Vance– 8:00 PM ET

Tonight, the shocking news that the Biden admin asked banks to surveil private transactions and flag “MAGA” and bible purchases. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) joins Ivory to discuss!

Then, Ben Bergquam, Real America’s Voice Host, joins Ivory to discuss the latest on the 2024 election, including: status of Trump on the ballot in Maine, Trump ahead in New Hampshire polling, JPMorgan’s CEO defends Trump policies (!?!) and more.

Taylor Cramer, independent journalist, is on the show to discuss the latest on the invasion at our southern border.

Former Trump attorney and Missouri Attorney General candidate Will Scharf joins Ivory to discuss the latest courtroom drama around the E. Jean Carroll bogus lawsuit against President Trump.

Finally, David Vance, independent journalist, is on the program to discuss Bill Gates latest needle-free vaccine effort; and the lead singer for the band The Who blasts scientists and big pharma for not wanting to find a cure for cancer.

