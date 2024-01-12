Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 01/11/24- Cobb County GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs Discusses Michigan Ballot Fraud, TGP’s Jordan Conradson on Hunter Biden, and Ivory Discusses Top Stories of Day– 8:00 PM ET

by
Ivory Hecker with TGP’s Jordan Conradson on Gateway Beyond the Headlines

Tonight, SHOCKING new evidence of Michigan voter fraud! Cobb County Georgia Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs joins Ivory to discuss.

Is the honeymoon over? Ivory discusses the growing unhappiness among conservatives with the new Speaker.

Jordan Conradson, Gateway Pundit correspondent, joins Ivory to discuss the Hunter Biden Contempt resolution and the strange claims made by a Democratic member of Congress.

Then Ivory takes a look at the latest in the lawfare being waged against President Trump. As Biden’s poll numbers continue to slide, Biden’s DOJ and the left-wing DA’s and Judges get more and more desperate!

Finally, Ivory closes the night by looking at three 2024 stories: First, Chris Christie drops out – but that’s not news, what he said on his hot mic moment is! Second, has Trump picked a running mate? It sure sounds like it. Finally, we end on a high note as Obama frets over Biden losing to Trump in November!

WATCH: (Video will be available at 8 PM Eastern)

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

The Wellness Company
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Zelenko Labs
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%

Naked Organs
Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

