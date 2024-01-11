Gateway Beyond the Headlines 01/10/24- Liz Harrington on Ray Epps’ Sweet Deal, Trump’s Legal Counsel Jesse Binnall, Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Micki Witthoeft, Victor Avila, and Gavin Mario Wax – 8:00 PM ET

Tonight, Gavin Mario Wax, President of the New York Young Republican Club, joins Ivory to discuss how New York high school students are being kicked out (!) to make room for migrants.

The story everyone is talking about! Crooked Joe Biden’s son – Hunter Biden – turned Congress into an absolute circus with his shocking appearance on the Hill today. Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbit’s Mother, was there and saw it all and will tell Ivory just what went down!

Then, what exactly is going on is going on with the secret underground tunnel network in a Synagogue in New York?

Jesse Binnall, Trump Legal Counsel, joins the program to discuss the latest developments in the legal witch hunt against the President!

Ivory is joined by Liz Harrington, Trump campaign spokeswoman, to discuss the peculiar sentencing in the Ray Epps case and how journalists were caught on a hot mic fantasizing about a Trump assassination.

Finally, Victor Avila, a former ICE Special Agent and Republican candidate for Congress in Texas, joins the show to discuss Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that President Trump will put people in camps and the frightening imagery from Ecuador where soldiers took over a TV news station.

WATCH: (Video will be available at 8 PM Eastern)

TONIGHT’S SPONSORS

The Wellness Company

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%

Zelenko Labs

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 15%

Naked Organs

Promo Code HEADLINES to save 10%