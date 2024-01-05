Gateway Beyond the Headlines 01/04/24- Epstein Release with Roger Stone, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Justin Harvey on the Florida Surgeon General’s Move to Ban Covid Shots, James O’Keefe, Robby Starbuck, TGP’s Jordan Conradson, and more! 8:00 PM ET

Tonight’s show lineup is lit! The list no one wanted you to see, the list of Epstein-linked individuals is finally out. Some names – like Bill Clinton – aren’t at all surprising, yet others are… long-time Trump advisor and author – Roger Stone – joins Ivory to discuss.

Yesterday, we broke the news that the Florida Surgeon General is moving to ban mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Tonight, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Justin Harvey – of We are Change Orlando, are on to discuss exactly what this means and why it is happening.

James O’Keefe is on with Ivory to talk about the disaster at the border and what President Trump is pledging to do about it on DAY 1!

Is there a brothel honeypot scheme to control Congress and the military? Robby Starbuck joins the show to discuss.

Jordan Conradson, a top reporter for The Gateway Pundit, will be on the show to discuss Democratic efforts to destroy the border!

Finally, a trio of courtroom dramas! A criminal in Las Vegas attacks a judge, True the Vote wins a key lawsuit, and a Court rules President Trump didn’t cause an officer’s stroke on January 6th!

Watch Live:

