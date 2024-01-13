Former T-Mobile Agent Confirms Company’s Censorship of The Gateway Pundit Including Eliminating TGP Links in Text Messages to Wireless Users

In early January 2022, The Gateway Pundit learned that the tech giants were using a frightening new method to censor and control what Americans can see, read and discuss online.

T-Mobile was blocking The Gateway Pundit website links. You could not send any articles from TGP using T-Mobile. The text would not show on the receiver’s end. Your friends or family would not even know that you sent them a TGP article.

T-Mobile is an American wireless network operator headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. Its largest shareholder is multinational telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG.

Dozens of our readers sent us proof that this was happening.

The Gateway Pundit was one of the top 250 websites in the country in 2021. TGP continually offers breaking news and our reporting is second to none.

Because of this, the American left hates us and does EVERYTHING — and we mean EVERYTHING — possible to destroy us or impede access to our website.

One of our readers reached out to T-Mobile through chat support and was sent a link to a Reuters article discussing an FCC decision on censoring texts. The decision was actually meant to stop robotexts and spam messages, not individual texts from reputable websites. The customer service representative admitted that the carrier has been censoring websites via the transmission of text messages.

This was a new tactic of censorship used by the left. They were now eliminating conservative articles in text messages!

This is a Marxist tactic used in communist regimes – not America – at least it used to be that way!

In January 2022, we sent a letter to then Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt, who is now a sitting US Senator, and filed a complaint.

The Gateway Pundit demanded the Missouri Attorney General investigate this matter.

The letter was sent to all five of the Missouri Attorney General’s offices in January 2022.

On Monday, February 14th, 2022, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt informed T-Mobile that an investigation had been launched in Missouri against T-Mobile following their censorship of conservative viewpoints and the violations of their “WebGuard” software.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office later got back with our attorney. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt received a response from T-Mobile.

T-Mobile ADMITTED that users sharing links of Gateway Pundit articles were BLOCKED.

T-Mobile insisted this was due to a glitch in the spam filters. We do not believe that for a second.

For the record, our website was not even mentioned in the Missouri AG’s letter to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile claims that they have corrected the problem and that users should not have a problem sharing TGP links in the future.

Recently, former T-Mobile agent Marc Palasciano launched a Substack page and started posting on the current far-left trajectory of the mobile wireless network.

Marc Palasciano describes himself on his Substack page this way, “I’m a Refugee from T-Mobile. I’m exposing T-Mobile, DEI, ESG, Grifters, and whatever else is destroying America through lies and manipulation.”

Marc sent this recent Twitter-X post to The Gateway Pundit:

Here is a legitimate story about T-Mobile censoring text messages. They censored links from the Gateway Pundit, and then covered it up with this bs lie. I experienced the censorship first hand too!

Here is a legitimate story about T-Mobile censoring text messages. They censored links from the Gateway Pundit, and then covered it up with this bs lie. I experienced the censorship first hand too! https://t.co/rXnGGVkTRj pic.twitter.com/R5UtxYrd7A — Marc Palasciano (@marc_palasciano) January 4, 2024

Marc notes that T-Mobile censored links sent by The Gateway Pundit on the COVID vaccine.