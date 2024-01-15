Former MI6 Spy Chief Says Donald Trump’s Reelection ‘Is a Security Threat to the UK’

Then fact that intelligence services – that in many cases have become a power unto themselves – hate Donald Trump is hardly a top-secret piece of intel.

And we are not just talking about the domestic US agencies, either – we need only be reminded of former MI6 spy Robert Steele and his fake dossier.

In a TV interview with Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Philips, former MI6 Head Sir Richard Dearlove has come out and said that Trump’s potential re-election could ‘pose a threat to the UK’s national security.’

The Standard reported:

“Sir Richard, who led MI6 between 1999 and 2004, highlighted the potential issue of Mr Trump’s re-election when asked on the Sky News programme Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips about the biggest threats the UK should be paying attention to in 2024. He said: ‘From an intelligence perspective, the two things we need to worry about are, obviously, Ukraine and what China’s long-term behaviour globally is going to be, particularly in relation to Taiwan and how threatening China is to Western interests’.”

The idiocy knows no end in old Albion, it seems.

“Sir Richard continued: “You have to add a political threat, which I’m worried about, which is Trump’s re-election, which I think for the UK’s national security is problematic because if Trump, as it were, acts hastily and damages the Atlantic Alliance, that is a big deal for the UK. ‘We’ve put all our eggs in defense terms in the Nato basket. If Trump really is serious about, as it were, changing the balance, I mean, the American nuclear umbrella for Europe is, in my view, essential to Europe’s security and defense’.”

The fact that Trump is the absolute favorite not only to gain the Republican nomination but also the election itself is rattling the Globalist Europeans.

Sky News reported:

“Speaking to Fox News earlier this week, Mr Trump refused to commit to remaining a member, saying it “depends on if they treat us properly”. He accused NATO of having ‘taken advantage of our country’, adding: ‘The European countries… took advantage of us on trade and then they took advantage of us on military protection’. French European commissioner Thierry Breton also claimed this week that back in 2020, Mr Trump told the European Commission that the US would ‘never come help’ if Europe was attacked and that NATO was ‘dead’.”

