British Foreign Intelligence Chief Pleads With Russians to Spy on Their Own Country – MI6’s Richard Moore Calls for ‘Appalled’ Citizens Against Ukraine War to ‘Share Secrets’ With Them

In the west’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the Intelligence effort is one of the most important aspects. And it appears that – as is the case in the military front – things are not quite going according to plan.

When spy chiefs come out in public to make an appeal for citizens of an enemy country to collaborate with them, it smells like desperation.

Following a playbook started by the CIA, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service, Richard Moore, has now asked Russians that disagree with the invasion of Ukraine to ‘join hands’ with the UK to ‘help end the bloodshed’, in a move that is sure to worsen the already strained British relations with the Kremlin.

Al Jazeera reported:

“’I invite them to do what others have done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open … Their secrets will be safe with us and together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end’, Richard Moore told Politico on Wednesday, at the British embassy in Prague.”

Two months ago, the CIA made a similar plea, and released a video urging Russians to get in contact.

“’Contact us. Perhaps the people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We want to’, the agency [CIA] said in the clip.”

As you would expect, to spy is an activity that involves an enormous amount of risk, even more in times of war. In Russia, it’s a crime that carries a 20-year sentence – but may well end up with the death of the ‘traitor’ spy.

Speaking in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague, Moore appealed to Russians ‘wrestling with their conscience’, asking them to ‘share secrets with MI6’.

CNN reported:

“Moore went on to state that ‘there are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverizing Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes, and kidnapping thousands of children’.

‘They are watching in horror as their soldiers ravage a kindred country. They know in their hearts that Putin’s case for attacking a fellow Slavic nation is fraudulent’, he added.”

Russian Foreign Minister Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, on her Telegram channel, gave a particular brutal response to Moore’s plea:

“The head of the British MI-6, Richard Moore, has urged Russians to co-operate with the intelligence service and put an end to the ‘bloodshed’. He said Russia had little chance of regaining its position in Ukraine. “I invite them to do as others have done over the last 18 months and join us. Our door is always open. Their secrets will be safe.”

If Russia had ‘little chance’ of regaining ground, you, Richard Moore, wouldn’t be making such a fuss.

As for ‘open doors and keeping secrets’, we might believe you, if you could show us the Skripal family. Usually those who believe and trust you are the first to be destroyed.”

In 2018, former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia for treason, was poisoned in Salisbury, England. While Moscow has denied any involvement, but it’s widely believed to be behind the attack.