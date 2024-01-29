JUST IN: Former IRS Consultant Who Leaked Trump’s Taxes Sentenced to Only 5 Years in Prison in ‘Sweetheart Deal’ with Biden DOJ

The former IRS contractor who leaked Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times and ProPublica was sentenced to only 5 years in prison on Monday.

In September federal prosecutors charged a former IRS contractor who worked for the agency from 2018 to 2020 for unlawfully obtaining and disseminating the tax details of a high-ranking public official and numerous affluent Americans to media outlets.

According to court documents and an official press release from the Department of Justice, Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., stole tax return information associated with a high-ranking government official, referred to as Public Official A – now known as Donald Trump. He then disclosed this information to a news organization identified as News Organization 1 – now known as The New York Times.

Littlejohn reportedly stole IRS information on thousands of wealthy people. The stolen information was then disseminated to two news outlets (New York Times and ProPublica).

“In July and August 2020, Littlejohn separately stole tax return information for thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals. Littlejohn was again able to evade IRS detection. In November 2020, Littlejohn disclosed this tax return information to News Organization 2, which published over 50 articles using the stolen data. Littlejohn then obstructed the forthcoming investigation into his conduct by deleting and destroying evidence of his disclosures.” the DOJ previously said.

The Biden DOJ asked US District Judge Ana C. Reyes, a Biden appointee, to sentence Littlejohn to only 60 months in prison even though he was responsible for the “biggest heist of IRS taxpayer data in history,” RealClearInvestigations reported.

Political leaders said Littlejohn should have been sentenced to 60 years, not 60 months, RCI said.

NBC News reported: